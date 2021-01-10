21 COVID patients die; 600 new cases

LAHORE : As many as 21 COVID-19 patients died and 600 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 4,242 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 144,111 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,438 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,581,317 in the province.

After 4,242 fatalities and recovery of a total of 129,852 patients, including 531 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 10,017 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

4 more die of coronavirus IN twin cities: The total number of patients so far tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has crossed the figure of 51,000 on Saturday while the number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the region has got over 1,000 showing the twin cities is among the worst-hit regions of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that another four patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 from the region in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,001 while 157 new cases have been reported from the twin cities taking the tally to 51,028.

The good omen, however, is that the number of recoveries from ICT and Rawalpindi district is continuously on the rise as in the last 24 hours, another 329 patients have achieved cure from the illness leaving the number of active cases of the disease from the region 2,405 behind.

According to details, the virus has claimed four lives from Rawalpindi district while not a single patient died of the illness from the federal capital in the last 24 hours though from ICT, another 128 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 38,970.

Another 315 recoveries recorded from ICT in the last 24 hours has taken the number of patients so far recovered from the illness to 36,546 in the federal capital. COVID-19 has so far claimed a total of 436 lives from ICT. On Saturday, there were a total of 1988 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, as many as 29 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,058 of which 11,076 have achieved complete cure while 565 have lost their lives according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.

On Saturday, a total of 45 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the region while 372 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.

Coronavirus claims another 14 lives in Sindh: Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,693. In the meantime, 877 patients of Covid-19 remained admitted to various health facilities, of whom the condition of 744 was said to be serious and 84 of them were put on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He said that in addition to the 14 new deaths, a total of 1,505 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Sindh after 14,572 tests were conducted, and it constituted a 10.3 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,474,041 tests had been conducted in the province against which 225,509 cases were diagnosed, of which 90 per cent or 203,328 patients had recovered, including 758 during last 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 18,488 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 17 590 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 877 at different hospitals.

According to Shah, of the 1,505 new cases, 1,258 were detected in Karachi, including 408 in District East, 323 in District South, 212 in District Korangi, 179 in District Central, 89 in District Malir and 47 in District West.

In the rest of Sindh, 41 new cases emerged in Umerkot district, 26 in Hyderabad, 24 in Mirpurkhas, 23 in Dadu, 15 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 12 in Tando Allahyar, 11 in Badin, nine in Sukkur, eight each in Thatta, Khairpur, Larkana and Ghotki, seven in Matiari, six in Jamshoro, five each in Sujawal and Naushehro Feroz, four in Shikarpur, three in Kashmore, and one each in Sanghar and Jacobabad districts.