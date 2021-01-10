Sweeper wounded during pan shop robbery

LAHORE : Two robbers looted cash from a pan shop and shot and wounded a district government’s employee in Gulshan-e-Ravi police area on Saturday.

Two armed bike riders came to a pan shop in Gulshan Ravi and made the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, a sweeper from district government Safdar Masih bent down to pick up his broom, a robber thought that he might be attacking them and shot and wounded him. The robbers collected Rs 150,000 from the shop and rode way from the scene. Safdar was shifted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.