Scope of billion tree tsunami extended

Islamabad : For the first time, the plantation drive has been initiated in the area measuring 100 hectares at Khan Sind Mirali area in North Waziristan under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTS) programme.

The latest data provided by climate change ministry showed that the scope of TBTS programme has been extended to North Waziristan in coordination with the local and provincial authorities.

According to the local experts, the launch of the plantation drive in North Waziristan would help provide youngsters with an opportunity to benefit from the green jobs amid coronavirus pandemic.

The data showed that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to cover all those marginalized areas under the TBTS programme that were ignored in the past, adding “The ministry will not only provide financial assistance but also expertise to increase the survival rate of saplings.”

The ministry is also receiving proposals from the local experts with regard to the plant species that can yield better results according to the environmental conditions of the area.

In one of the proposals, it was stated that the government should dedicate olive forests in whole tribal areas just like berry plants in Kundia Forest as it would not only improve the environment but after four years there would be a cash crop that would last for so many years.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the government has set a target to provide 500,000 green jobs especially to the unemployed youth under flagship TBTS programme.

“In addition to restoring some eco-systems and absorbing planet-warming carbon emissions, the tree plantation drive has already provided thousands of jobs in the areas where people are facing unemployment,” he said.