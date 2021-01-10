Youth, 23, commits suicide

LAHORE : A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Kot Lakhpat area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohsan.

Police said that Mohsan had taken the extreme step upon being fed up with domestic issues. Body was removed to morgue.

Man found dead: A 30-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Qila Gujar Singh police on Saturday

Police claimed that the deceased, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of either cold weather or excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

Watchman murdered: A 55-year-old watchman was murdered by some unidentified persons in Gulberg police area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shaukat Ali of Mandi Faizabad.

The victim was alone at home when some unidentified persons approached him and hit him in the head.

Police suspected that excessive bleeding from deep wounds in the head had led to his death.

Police shifted the body to morgue for postmortem.