PML-N ex-MNA meets Pervaiz

LAHORE : PML-N former MNA Dewan Ashiq Bokhari called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi here on Saturday.

Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Moonis Elahi were also present on the occasion.

The former MNA inquired about welfare of former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain. On this occasion, former District President Dewan Abbas Bokhari and Jamshed Bappi were also present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said politics of vengeance is negative politics and it smells haughtiness and Almighty Allah does not like haughtiness. He said people’s welfare projects had been completed in South Punjab for allying deprivations of people, if the PML-Q was again given an opportunity in future, it would continue the journey of progress and development Insha-Allah.

On this occasion, Dewan Ashiq Bokhari said works of Ch Pervaiz Elahi in South Punjab are viewed with great respect; people even today remember his tenure.