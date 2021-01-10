PML-N flays ministers for defending PM’s statements

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has strongly condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan for putting conditions for visiting Hazara community in Balochistan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said it was astonished that the head of the state had linked the burial of the bodies of the brutally killed miners with his visit. “Imran should be ashamed to call himself the head of state,” she criticized and further said that the shameless spokespersons and ministers were arrogantly defending the statement of Imran Khan.

She said that after the Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedy, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif gave up all engagements and reached out to their families. They proved to be true and benevolent leaders, she said.