No connectivity

Almost every country understands the growing importance of the internet. The Punjab government, however, thinks otherwise. It has permanently shut down Wi-Fi hotspots across different cities in the province because of a lack of funds. The Punjab government’s decision is unfortunate considering that the free internet was part of the larger initiative to digitise Pakistan. The biggest beneficiaries of these Wi-Fi spots were students and hospitals. And it goes without saying that in the COVID-19-hit world, students and hospitals need the internet access more than ever. In present times when the internet has become a necessity, the government’s move can be seen as a regressive step.

The total expenses that the government bears on the provision of free Wi-Fi services are around Rs200 million. It is not a massive cost, given the number of people dependent on the service. Is there no other way through which the government can generate the required funds for ensuring that the service is not compromised? Indeed, there are many solutions available. Yet the authorities decided to choose the easiest but the most regressive one, i.e., deprive the public of the facility. The relevant authorities are requested to reverse the decision for the sake of all those who are unable to afford an internet connection.

Azfar Siddiqui

Karachi