Safe investments

Key foreign investors, especially in the real-estate sector, have called for the empowerment of the Board of Investment (BoI) and highlighted the need for creating a one-window facilitation for investors. This facility will allow investors to go through the whole approval process in a better way that will not only save their time but will also serve the purpose of transparency in government processes. Pakistan’s real-estate market is quite a lucrative market for domestic as well as international investors. In the past, we have seen that many key foreign players have entered the real-estate industry of Pakistan to bring new projects of international standards. But the question is how the state is facilitating the real-estate industry.

Construction packages from the prime minister is no doubt a key milestone, but there is a lot more work to do. The BoI to come up with better policies and should do all the communication with all the relevant government bodies because it was quite difficult for foreign investors to understand where they needed to go and what to do. Protecting the investors in the country should be the priority for the leadership as this is the only way to keep the momentum going and revive the economy. The real-estate sector is one of the safest investments for overseas Pakistanis but the lack of laws and their implementation to protect the foreign investment is a major hindrance to boost the investment.

Faizan Yasin

Islamabad