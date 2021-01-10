Good initiatives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Lack of experience’ (Jan 7) by S R H Hashmi. I agree with the writer that there are various missteps taken by Imran Khan. However, I won’t go too far to paint his performance as a complete disaster.
Pakistan is no more at risk of being categorised as a defaulter. His initiatives for low-cost housing, health cards, shelter homes and across-the-board accountability are worth mentioning.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad