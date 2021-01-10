Lessons from the past

After listening to the irresponsible statement by the prime minister of Pakistan in which he said that a prime minister cannot be blackmailed, I remembered the Christchurch terror attack which happened on March15, 2019 in New Zealand. Around fifty people were shot dead inside a mosque during Friday prayers. A day after the attack, Jacinda Ardern (the prime minister of New Zealand) met with the families of the victims and other members of the Muslim community. Dressed in black and wearing a Muslim-style headscarf known as a hijab, she tearfully told them that the whole country was ‘united in grief’. Many people praised her for her pledge to cover the funeral costs of all the victims and offer financial assistance to their families.

But, here in Pakistan, six days after the incident, a prime minister, instead of visiting the Hazara community, called the mourners blackmailers. He should not have used such words for them. I appreciate Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz Sharif for their visit to Quetta.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

*****

PM Imran Khan’s statement accusing Hazara mourners of blackmailing the government was insensitive. The Hazara community has been a victim of mass killings and other terror attacks. It’s natural for them to ask the PM to visit them and at least console them. Ideally, the PM should have rushed to visit the families of the victims.

But PM Imran Khan obsessed with the word ‘blackmail’ which he frequently uses against his political opponents didn’t hesitate to use it against the bereaved community. Why our PM failed to realise that this statement would hurt the feelings of the community whose loved ones were brutally killed? It is the government which failed to protect their lives.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi