Three suspects involved in over 30 robberies arrested

Three suspected criminals were arrested on Saturday after an exchange of fire with police in Steel Town.

According to police, the suspects were involved in more than 30 cases of crimes, including burglaries and street crime. Police also claimed to have recovered Rs1 million in cash, mobile phones and other looted valuables from their possession.

The suspects, during the initial interrogation, admitted to their involvement in house robberies in PECHS, Tipu Sultan, Bahadurabad and Defence Housing Authority areas.

Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is continuing.

Imposters held

Police on Saturday arrested three men for posing as personnel of intelligence agencies, while one of their companions managed to escape.

The men were arrested after the Sachal police received several complaints from citizens about a group of people threatening, looting and committing fraud, while impersonating as personnel of intelligence agencies. Police named the three Ghulam Mustafa, Aslam and Moin Ali, and said their companion, Zainul Abideen, who used to pose himself as a brigadier managed to flee.

Police also claimed to have found fake army stamps, cards and CNICs on the suspects.

Cases have been registered and an investigation is underway.