close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2021

Internship programme

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2021

The Jamiat Binoria Al-Alamia seminary has launched an internship programme to train educated youngsters in various disciplines.

The seminary’s principal, Mufti Noman Naeem, said Jamia Binoria was an institution of religious education which had been working to bridge the gaps between religious and modern education.

Latest News

More From Karachi