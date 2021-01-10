tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Jamiat Binoria Al-Alamia seminary has launched an internship programme to train educated youngsters in various disciplines.
The seminary’s principal, Mufti Noman Naeem, said Jamia Binoria was an institution of religious education which had been working to bridge the gaps between religious and modern education.