Former MQM MNA caught on camera slapping salesman

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member national assembly (MNA) Salman Mujahid Baloch has been caught on camera slapping a salesman of a general store in Karachi’s upmarket DHA neighbourhood.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident circulating on social media shows Baloch slapping the salesman outside the store on January 4. Two police security guards of the former MNA can also be seen with him at the time of the incident.

According to the general store’s manager, Baloch had asked for two cartons of milk but the salesman asked him to wait his turn, so the former lawmaker slapped the man for it.

Baloch had also made a call to the 15 police helpline and taken the salesman and the store manager to the police station. The store administration has vowed to take legal action against the former MNA.