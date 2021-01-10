Missing boy found dead

The body of a boy who had been missing since Friday was found in a plot in Orangi Town on Saturday.

Locals spotted the body and informed the Manghopir police. The deceased was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 12-year-old Arbaz, son of Izzat Gul.

Doctors said there were injury marks on the body, and it appeared that the boy had been tortured to death. The family told the police that Arbaz had left the house on Friday along with his brother to get some games downloaded in the mobile phone, and since then he had been missing.

The police said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain if the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed.