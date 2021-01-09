close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
Mob batons rare Gangetic dolphin to death

UTTAR PRADESH: A violent mob has killed a rare, Gangetic dolphin after ruthlessly beating it with sticks and canes in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to a report, a video related to the incident recently went viral on social media in which an angry mob could be seen brutally beating a dolphin with sticks.

The dolphin was severely injured and could be seen bleeding profusely. The mob, however, continued to beat it.

Police, according to the report, have arrested three suspects in connection to the incident.

"The incident took place on December 31, while the suspects who attacked the dolphin have been recently arrested and put behind bars," the police said, per the article.

