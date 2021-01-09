Naqvi resigns as PTI’s opposition leader in Sindh PA for second time

KARACHI: The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, announced his resignation from his position but insisted his association with the PTI would remain intact.

Talking to media persons here on Friday after the Sindh Assembly’s session, Naqvi said he had sent his resignation via WhatsApp to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI is his first and last political party as he was going nowhere from his party. He said that the Sindh governor had called the parliamentary party leaders in the House to decide about appointing a new leader of the Opposition in the House. Naqvi said he would accept the party decision about the new opposition leader.

Once before, three months ago Naqvi had tendered his resignation as the opposition leader in the House after strongly criticizing the PTI leadership, including the prime minister, over the persisting natural gas crisis in the city. At that time his resignation was not accepted after he apologised for the outburst.