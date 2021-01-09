Corona kills 47 people countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases Friday reached 33,124 with 2,435 more people testing positive and 3,313 patients recovering during the 24 hours.

Forty-eight corona patients, of whom 44 were under treatment in hospital and four in their homes or quarantines, died on Thursday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of total 47 deaths, 26 patients died on the ventilator.

No affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 300 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country.

Maximum ventilators were occupied Multan 42 percent, ICT 39 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

Around 38,369 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,461 in Sindh, 14,804 in Punjab, 5,581 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,492 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 500 in Balochistan, 312 in GB, and 219 in AJK.

Around 453,828 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 497,510 cases have been detected including AJK 8,430, Balochistan 18,314, GB 4,878, ICT 38,842, KP 60,536, Punjab 143,511 and Sindh 222,999. Around 10,558 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,670 perished in Sindh, 4,221 in Punjab, 1,710 in KP, 436 in ICT, 186 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 234 in AJK.

A total of 7,002,706 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 627 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.Some 2,801 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.