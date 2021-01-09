UAE reopens borders with Qatar today

DUBAI: The UAE will reopen its borders with Qatar from Saturday (today), its official news agency said, making it the first of several boycotting countries to do so after a more than three-year blockade.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June 2017 cut air, land and sea links with Qatar over claims the gas-rich nation backed Islamists and was too close to Iran -- charges Doha denied.

The quartet agreed to lift the restrictions at a summit on Tuesday in the Saudi desert city of Al-Ula, after a flurry of diplomatic activity by outgoing US President Donald Trump´s administration.

The UAE "will work to reopen all land, sea and air borders to incoming and outgoing" traffic from Qatar, said Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, under-secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, quoted by the official WAM news agency.

The measures would take effect on Saturday, according to the statement.

The UAE had said on Thursday that Gulf states would restore travel, trade and transport links with Qatar within a week.

Its minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said that although rebuilding confidence and addressing difficult geopolitical issues were longer-term tasks, there was a push to quickly restore physical links.