close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
January 9, 2021

China’s changes resonate with grassroots Pakistanis

National

I
INP
January 9, 2021

BEIJING: China’s changes resonate with grassroots Pakistanis, says report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Friday.

“Things had improved a lot here,” noted Asif Jalil, a Pakistani businessman and restaurant owner based in Beijing, adding that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and he wishes China to emerge as a beautiful country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan