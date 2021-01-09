tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China’s changes resonate with grassroots Pakistanis, says report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Friday.
“Things had improved a lot here,” noted Asif Jalil, a Pakistani businessman and restaurant owner based in Beijing, adding that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and he wishes China to emerge as a beautiful country.