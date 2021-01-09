Owners want mineral water factories unsealed

MARDAN: Mineral Water Factories Association office-bearers on Friday demanded the unsealing of their units which had been sealed by the administration over the non-payment of taxes.

Addressing a press conference, the owners of the units and office-bearers of the association, including Nawaz Khan, Aftab Khan and others said that more than 96 mineral water factories used to work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They added that several factories had stopped operations due to the heavy taxes and increase in the prices of raw material, and only 70 factories were currently functional.The office-bearers added that there were 11 factories in the Mardan district. He added that tehsil municipal administration (TMA) had imposed Rs10,000 per month tax on each factory.

They said that while TMA officials imposed 10,000 per month tax on small units, the water mineral factory isn’t included in small industry list.