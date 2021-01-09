Villages start receiving water from Shamozai tributary

PESHAWAR: Shamozai tributary of the Upper Swat Canal, has been established for irrigating 7000 acres of the land of villages of Tazagram, Qasami, Alo, Lakpani, Dheri, Shamozai, Matta, etc. in district Mardan.

Main crops grown there are sugarcane, wheat, maize, vegetables and orchards.

The distributary supplies irrigation water to the lands of villages of the area without any problem to the land owners.It merits a mentioning here that a hydro-power plant with an installed capacity of 2.6 megawatts has been established by the provincial government on the Machi branch of Upper Swat Canal at Qasami village which disrupted water supply in Shamozai.

As a consequence, both the Rabi and Kharif crops production was affected, bringing losses to the poor farmers of the area whose sole source of livelihood is agriculture.

The residents had requested the KP government to look into the matter and resolve the problem by rehabilitating the Shamozai tributary and save the poor farmers from financial losses.