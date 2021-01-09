close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2021

15 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
January 9, 2021

NOWSHERA: Another 15 people on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus in the district, health officials said.

They said that the fresh cases brought to 1,798 the number of coronavirus patients in Nowshera district.

Also, six patients have recovered from the viral infection, bringing the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 1,538. The Health Department officials said the cases of the coronavirus were on the rise in Nowshera.

They urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures to avoid getting infected with Covid-19 and adopt the social distancing rules to slow the transmission of the virus.

