Contaminated milk discarded in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A joint team of the district administration, Food Department, Halal Food Authority and Livestock department on Friday wasted over 550 kg of the contaminated milk seized from various outlets.

The joint team raided different dairy milk shops across the city and seized the contaminated milk being sold in the market after checking it through a mobile laboratory van, which had been brought here from Peshawar.

Shaukat Sultan, Assistant Food Controller, told reporters that a mobile laboratory van was moved here from Peshawar, which expedited the crackdown against the sale of contaminated milk.

“During the raids we also checked the novel coronavirus standard operational procedures’ compliance and fined many who were in breach of it,” said the official.