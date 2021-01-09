Those doing politics on bodies are devoid of humanity: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Government representatives on Friday questioned who is "playing politics with the bodies" of 10 coal miners who were brutally murdered in Mach on Sunday, and said those playing politics on bodies are devoid of humanity.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill quoted remarks of Hazara Party Chairman Abdul Khaliq Hazara's remarks "it is clear that the heirs have been wanting to bury their loved ones since the very next day (of the incident)." "There are some other elements who wish to create unrest in this matter," he said.

Gill added that a leader does not make decisions based on emotion or under pressure from the opposition. "Leaders make decisions that have far-reaching consequences," he said.

Gill said Calibri queen (Maryam Nawaz) must remember her father’s deed instead of giving lecture to the government on humanity. Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, in his rebuttal to the Opposition said: "The people who see a tragedy like this one as an opportunity for political point scoring are the ones who do not have any humanity left in them." He said the prime minister used the word "blackmail" for those very people who "politicise every matter".

In a tweet, Shibli said that the prime minister shares the sufferings of the victims equally and considers it his first duty to do justice to the affected families. He said the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz should be asked if she had gone to Model Town to meet the victims of the incident. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken exemplary steps for the poor and backward sections of the society. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan criticised PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz over point scoring at the Quetta sit-in. In a tweet, she alleged that Maryam through her statements is encouraging the anti-state elements.