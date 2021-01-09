Covid emergency imposed in London

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has in effect declared an emergency in the capital as it grapples with a soaring number of coronavirus cases and hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of patients, The Guardian reported.
Khan declared a “major incident”, in his dual role as mayor and chair of the London Resilience Forum, after discussions with NHS London, local authorities, Public Health England and emergency services in the capital.