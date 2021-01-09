close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
January 9, 2021

Covid emergency imposed in London

January 9, 2021

LONDON: The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has in effect declared an emergency in the capital as it grapples with a soaring number of coronavirus cases and hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of patients, The Guardian reported.

Khan declared a “major incident”, in his dual role as mayor and chair of the London Resilience Forum, after discussions with NHS London, local authorities, Public Health England and emergency services in the capital.

