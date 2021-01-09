‘Enemies of country can’t see Pakistan growing’

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the opposition should refrain from doing politics over the Machh incident. In a statement issued on Friday, he said that the opposition parties should not use innocent people for their political motives. He said that the Pak Army, police and law-enforcement agencies would bring terrorists to book. The enemies of the country could not see Pakistan growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.