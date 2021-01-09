‘Enemies of country can’t see Pakistan growing’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the opposition should refrain from doing politics over the Machh incident. In a statement issued on Friday, he said that the opposition parties should not use innocent people for their political motives. He said that the Pak Army, police and law-enforcement agencies would bring terrorists to book. The enemies of the country could not see Pakistan growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.