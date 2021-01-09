WHO hands over medical equipment to PIMS

Islamabad: World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Friday handed over medical equipment and Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) supplies worth Rs4.48 million to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The supplies provided for the IPC and ICU Units will strengthen Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and case management at PIMS hospital Islamabad. The donation included ECG machines, pulse oximeters, laryngoscope, leads, IBP cables and transducers for ventilators for the ICU, KF94 face masks, desktop computer, printer, laptop and office furniture for the IPC unit.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mahipala highlighted the importance of IPC measures for combating healthcare-associated infections and ensuring the quality and safety of health services delivery. He said that COVID-19 response provides an opportunity to build sustainable systems for IPC in the country.

Executive Director PIMS, Professor Dr Anser Masood appreciated the steady contribution of the WHO Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Dr Mahipala for supporting PIMS as one of the model IPC implementation sites.