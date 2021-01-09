Brighton will not be latest cup scalp for Newport: Potter

LONDON: Brighton boss Graham Potter is determined his side will not become another memorable FA Cup upset when they head to Newport on Sunday.

The Exiles have taken several notable scalps in recent seasons, beating Leeds in the 2018 third round before holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw and earning a replay at Wembley.

In 2019, Leicester were defeated 2-1 at Rodney Parade, with Middlesbrough also knocked out in Wales after a replay before Manchester City comfortably won their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

This season, Michael Flynn’s side are pushing for promotion from Sky Bet League Two – and took Newcastle all the way to a penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup encounter during September.

Potter will hope the highlights of Sunday’s third-round tie are not set to join the archive of great FA Cup shocks.