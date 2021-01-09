Stand with victims

When a tragic incident happens in a country, it is the responsibility of the ahead of the government to visit the people and console them. The leader should make the grieving families realise that the country stands with them. But here everything is just the opposite. The families of the victims have asked the prime minister to visit them, but the PM is not paying any attention to these demands. He wrote a tweet and asked the families to bury their loved ones. We remember very well that when such incident happened in the past, Imran Khan, who was then in the opposition, criticised Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif for not visiting them. It is said that history repeats itself. Now, Imran Khan has took to Twitter after this tragic massacre. The Hazaras in Pakistan remain neglected in Pakistan for a long time. The government and the nation need to stand by them firmly. The clergies and the heads of religious parties must come up with a crystal-clear stance that the Hazaras are our brothers and equal citizens of Pakistan. They must tell the nation that religious discrimination is very harmful for the peace and stability of the country. For the state, all citizens are equal, and the state and the constitution must protect the lives and property of each and every citizen.

It is time the nation stood with the Hazara community in this time of grief. The PM must visit them for a short while to console them so that they may bury their loved ones.

Syed Badshah

Buner