Whither empathy?

The Shia Hazara community in Quetta, which spent its sixth day in sub-zero temperatures as the celsius fell further in Quetta on Friday, continues to await a visit from Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Hazaras have made a simple demand. They made it on the second day after the tragedy at Macch in which 11 coalminers, all Hazaras, were selected and target-killed by having their throats slit open. The families continue to refuse to bury their dead men until PM Imran Khan pays a visit and listens to their requests, understands their misery, and discusses with them what can be done for the future. They seek nothing more. And yet, something as simple as going to condole with the families of the slain has somehow become a point of contention for the government. The prime minister on Friday decided to speak about the Hazara sit-in at a routine event he was attending. Unfortunately, what he said has only led to even more chaos. Asking the Hazara community to bury its dead, the prime minister promised he would visit them as soon as they did that – and in the same breath called their insistence that he visit 'blackmailing' of a prime minister.

Notwithstanding the fact that PM Imran's insistence on not visiting the bereaved unless they bury their dead is bizarre, it is obvious that this whole situation could have been handled far more sensitively than has been the case. From government ministers and representatives making strange statements to now the prime minister himself somehow castigating the mourners, how the government has handled the Hazara sit-in and protests is a lesson in insensitivity and sheer incompetence. The fact that the Hazaras have had to issue statements saying all they want is for the PM to share in their grief, and that they will not criticise him, should be a moment of shame for the entire nation. Is it too much to ask for empathy from the country's rulers at this time? Is it too much to ask that routine matters such as meeting with foreign entourages or local social media personnel be kept aside for perhaps at least one day? And do we really believe that offering compensation to the slain's families is enough?

If the prime minister, for whatever reasons, felt he was not able to go and properly condole with the Hazara community, perhaps he could have refrained from calling their act of protest 'blackmailing. Being the head of government is much much more than looking for remittances and constructing the country's image; it is also about understanding the pain of the people. Right now, a whole community is grieving and all they're seeing is cringe-worthy words and actions. We would urge a major rethink in the way this situation is being handled. The government can start with at least refraining from berating the bereaved.