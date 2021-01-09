Five cops sacked for alleged killing of Usama Satti

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Friday fired five policemen for their alleged involvement in the killing of Usama Satti, a young man who was gunned down last weekend when Islamabad’s counter terror police reportedly opened fire on his vehicle.

They were terminated from their services over “misconduct”. The orders regarding their termination from services have been issued, state media reported. The policemen include sub-inspector Iftikhar, constables Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassir and Saeed.

Meanwhile, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman assumed charge as the new Inspector General of Police Islamabad. He was appointed days after the incident.