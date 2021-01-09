close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
January 9, 2021

Lakhvi jailed for 15 years in terror financing case

January 9, 2021

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted a proscribed organisation’s leader, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, in a terror financing case.

The court handed down 15 years imprisonment to Lakhvi, and imposed a fine of Rs300,000. ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and sentenced him on after charges mentioned in a criminal complaint were proved. The case was registered and investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD had accused Lakhvi of running a medical dispensary to collect money and financing terrorism through it. The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convict during the case proceedings. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested a week ago by the CTD.

