Pakistan’s 1st Covid jab centre established in Islamabad

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday established the Pakistan’s first coronavirus vaccination centre in the federal capital, as an official said “substantial progress is likely” for the early availability and deployment of the vaccine in the country.

State media quoted an official saying the vaccination centre is equipped with the latest facilities to maintain the quality of vaccine and citizens have been asked to register themselves through a helpline. He said the ministry has also started training staff regarding the vaccine in the centre.

The development comes as Pakistan’s Covid test positivity was 6.35 per cent, with the highest ratio observed in Karachi with 17.06 per cent, followed by Peshawar’s 12.59 per cent and Hyderabad’s 10.95 per cent, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The positivity ratio is determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the NCOC reported Pakistan’s active infections at 33,124 after 2,435 people tested positive for the virus while 3,313 recovered in the 24 hours leading to Friday. Forty-eight Covid patients, 44 of whom were under treatment in hospital died in the same period.

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. It added that out of the 48 deaths, 26 patients died on ventilators. At least 2,801 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 2,285 are deemed critical, while 300 are on ventilators.

Multan leads the country in ventilators occupancy with 42 per cent, followed by Bahawalpur 41 per cent, Islamabad 39 per cent and Lahore 35 per cent.