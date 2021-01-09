New testing rules could see people ‘caught out’ abroad

LONDON: Plans to require international travellers to test negative for coronavirus before arriving to England and Scotland will be “a real challenge” for some passengers due to varying testing facilities in other countries, Heathrow’s chief executive has warned.

John Holland-Kaye called on the government to take the lead in creating a “common international standard for testing” to replace current “confusing” differences between nations.

He said his airport had the capacity to test up to 25,000 people a day – used to help departing passengers meet other countries’ inbound tourism requirements – but other airports around the world lacked such facilities.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday he said: “So, if you’re caught out in one of those countries, and you now have these new requirements, then you’ll find it quite difficult to get the tests that are needed in order to come back home again. And that’s going to be a real challenge for a lot of passengers.”

Holland-Kaye welcomed the new rules to help get the virus under control, but said they should be “temporary” and that government must set out a “roadmap” for testing international travellers in the future.

His comments came after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane – including UK nationals – to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine. Scotland has announced similar measures, while Shapps said he was “pretty certain” that Wales and Northern Ireland would also introduce the requirement, with it becoming UK-wide at “some point next week”.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he “strongly supports” the measures being in place once Wales begins welcoming international travellers again.

Shapps said the new rules became a “much more urgent” requirement due to the spread of new coronavirus strains.

He told Sky News: “This is an extra check and we’re doing this now because there are these variants that we’re very keen to keep out of the country, like the South African variant, for example.

He also defended the government against allegations it should have moved sooner to close the border during the pandemic, arguing the UK as an island needed the movement of goods and people.

“Look what happened in the United States, for example, where they did last March entirely closed the border,” he said. “It hasn’t helped them at all, not one iota.”

Labour MP and Commons Home Affairs Committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper said there are still “many gaps” in the UK’s approach. She urged ministers not to “make the same mistakes again” on preventing coronavirus cases from arriving from overseas, saying border measures were “too weak” last spring.

Under the new travel rules passengers will need to present proof of a negative test result to their carrier on boarding while the UK Border Force will conduct spot checks on arrivals. All passengers arriving from countries not on the government’s travel corridor list will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their test result.

Hauliers crossing the Channel to France will also still need a negative test before departure following a decision by the French government on Thursday. Meanwhile, places of worship across mainland Scotland will close from Friday as the latest set of coronavirus restrictions continue across the country.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced lockdown restrictions will be strengthened in “key areas” to try to halt the spread of the new variant.