Three more die of corona

Rawalpindi : The number of recoveries from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is showing a continuous upward trend but still the number of patients being tested positive and deaths caused by the virus are significantly high as another three confirmed patients died of the illness from the region in the last 24 hours and 165 new patients have been tested positive.

In the last 24 hours, another 333 patients have recovered from COVID-19 from the twin cities taking the total number of recoveries from the region to 47,293 after which the number of active cases has dropped down to 2,581 in the twin cities. It is important that to date, a total of 50,871 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region of which 997 have lost their lives.

If taken data into consideration till Friday, as many as 92.96 per cent of patients have achieved cure from the disease while 1.96 per cent have died of the illness in ICT and Rawalpindi district combined.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that another two patients from ICT died of the illness in the last 24 hours while one patient lost life in Rawalpindi district.

To date, a total of 436 patients belonging to ICT have lost their lives due to COVID-19. As many as 155 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 38,842 of which 36,231 have so far recovered. On Friday, there were 2,175 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, the death of another patient in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 561 while only 10 new patients were tested positive from the district taking the tally to 12,029 according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.

To date, as many as 11,062 patients have recovered in the district while there were a total of 406 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi on Friday of which 43 were undergoing treatment at both the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while 363 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.