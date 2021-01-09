73rd Punjab Games in March and April

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti announced on Friday that the 73rd Punjab Games would be held in March and April this year.

He made this announcement while addressing the closing ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship 2021 at Punjab Stadium.

Bhatti said the 73rd edition of Punjab Games will be a historic event. “The top division of next Punjab Games will be awarded a special cash prize of Rs1 million apart from other regular prizes,” he said.

Bhatti expressed his satisfaction over the holding of Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship 2021.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on the occasion that their next important event is Inter-Division Hockey Championship scheduled to be staged later this month. “In this regard a delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) led by its secretary Asif Bajwa had a detailed meeting with me to discuss the details of the event,” he said.