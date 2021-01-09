AFP disaffiliates from POA

LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Major General (retd) Akram Sahi has said that his federation has cut off its association with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Addressing a press conference at Sports Board Coaching Centre, he said it was up to the national Olympic committee to meet their demands and conditions before giving them affiliation.

He said that now they will not join the POA but the POA will give them the affiliation itself. “We will not join until the conditions of affiliation are fulfilled. In the presence of General Arif and Khalid Mahmood, the federation will not join POA.”

On suspension of the federation by the POA, Gen Sahi said that he was thankful for his disassociation with an organisation that runs on misrepresentation. “We formed a fact-finding committee on the issue of athletes. But we were told by POA to not to form a committee. Later POA itself formed a committee. Initially we supported the committee but when we felt that the committee has given the issue a political angle we pulled out,” he said.

“Nothing is happening in POA except corruption and unprincipled work. Archery Federation Secretary Wisal Khan himself has demanded millions of dollars account from the POA Secretary. POA officials should respond to Wisal Khan’s allegations,” he said.

Sahi said that the country is proud of Arshad Nadeem. “He has qualified for the Olympics. We have arranged for his training and all the expenses have been made and as the situation improves he will be sent to Kazakhstan for training,” he said.

“Arshad Nadeem is as asset of Pakistan and is a few meters behind the current world champion. We have met the Prime Minister, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination for full support for the athlete,” he added.

“We have informed the government that Arshad Nadeem has the potential to win a medal in the Olympics,” he said.