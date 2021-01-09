close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 9, 2021

Gold prices down Rs700/tola

Business

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 9, 2021

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs700/tola to Rs114,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs600 to Rs98,251, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates decreased $23 to $1,893/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates also dropped Rs50 to Rs1,350/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs42.87 to Rs1,200.27.

Latest News

More From Business