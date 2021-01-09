Gold prices down Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs700/tola to Rs114,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs600 to Rs98,251, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates decreased $23 to $1,893/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates also dropped Rs50 to Rs1,350/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs42.87 to Rs1,200.27.