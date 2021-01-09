Killing our world

The world we are living in is changing rapidly. Step by step, human activities are literally killing the world we live in, and the species that co-inhabit it with us. According to new research, millions of species of molluscs (a marine animal) in the Mediterranean Sea are dying, because of the warmer waters entering the seas which cannot enable them to sustain life. The warmer waters support more invasive species, which are also overtaking the native molluscs of this area. The change has been most strongly felt off the coast of Israel, where over the last four decades, temperatures have risen by an average of three degrees centigrade, taking them to 30 degrees centigrade. This is too high for mollusc life, and possibly other species of sea life to survive in.

The problem is of course not limited to molluscs, which are just one part of the eco-cycle that keeps the planet moving and determines its survival and our very own existence on it. These creatures form a part of the food chain which allows life on earth to continue. At this point, with greenhouse gases continuing to be emitted and pollution overtaking more and more spaces on earth, we wonder for how long life can be sustained at all. In other parts of the world, including the polar icecaps, the melting of the snow and ice has resulted in immense damage to species that survive in these waters, including polar bears, seals, and other native creatures. Some simply do not have the environment that allows them to live any longer. There have already been reports over the past few years on the number of species being lost each year. It is obvious this number is growing. It is also obvious that global warming and its impact is understood and acknowledged by too few people in the world as a crisis that could overtake us and drive us to complete disaster.

It is not just the molluscs that need to be saved, but Earth itself. These creatures, who generally cling to rocks and other materials in the sea, are simply a symbol of what is happening. Even the most innocuous creatures are being driven to ruin and are disappearing one by one in groups that closely follow each other. We need far more action across the globe and need to understand that this is a crisis that will eventually affect every species on earth, including humans themselves.