Dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Upper areas and North Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 9.7°C and maximum was 16°C.