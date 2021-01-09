Azma Bukhari shows solidarity with protesters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:To express solidarity with the protesters sitting outside Governor’s House, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari reached here Friday. She said Hazara community was under attack for the past several years. She said that she didn’t come here as a leader of PML-N but as a Pakistani to appeal to the Prime Minister that those 11 bodies were not of a specific community but of the whole nation.