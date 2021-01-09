ACE barred from harassing MNA

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from causing any harassment to PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar and sought a report on cases registered against him.

Khokhar filed a petition and pleaded through his counsel Ghulam Sarwar Nehang that he had been subjected to vindictive actions at the behest of the government as he belonged to the opposition. He said the ACE lodged 11 cases against the petitioner since the opposition launched its movement against the government.

He said recently the ACE opened another inquiry against the petitioner on charges of alleged corruption in establishment of 32 model bazaars. He said three inquiries had already been conducted on the same matter. His counsel asked the court to declare the inquiry launched by the ACE against the petitioner illegal. An additional advocate general objected to the maintainability of the petition and sought time to file a reply on behalf of the government. Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan restrained the ACE from taking coercive measure against the petitioner and directed the law officer to submit the reply within one week.