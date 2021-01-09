Work on Riverfront project starts

LAHORE:Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) wing of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has initiated work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project Lahore, after all the project NOC related reports have been submitted by the RRUDA here on Friday. According to spokesperson EPA Punjab Sajid Bashir, EIA report of RRUDA has been received in both hard and soft form and it has been forwarded for the review process as per the IEE&EIA Regulations 2000.

The NOC process will be completed as per the time line given in the Regulations, he said. RRUDA is the proposed development project that will convert dying River Ravi into perennial fresh water body along with high quality urban development on both banks of the river (5km each) for a stretch of approximately 46km long from Ravi Syphon to Mohlanwal.