PU, LCWU online classes from 11th

LAHORE: As per the government’s decision, Punjab University (PU) will start online classes from January 11.

A PU spokesman said that the university would re-open from February 1, 2021 subject to change as per the government policy. He said that the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university would continue to attend their respective departments from January 11.

The Heads of Teaching/Non-teaching departments concerned would ensure strict implementation of corona virus SOPs already communicated, he added. Similarly, the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and other universities and colleges would also start online classes from January 11. While on-campus classes for intermediate students will start from 18 January.

Professor’s honour: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) Director Dr Rafia Rafique has joined as Professor of Applied Psychology at the IAP. Dr Rafia Rafique was earlier serving as Associate Professor at the IAP.

According to a press release, Dr Rafique completed her post-doc from University of Nottingham UK. She was also awarded with the 6th HEC Outstanding Research Award due to her exceptional research work. She has supervised PhDs and post-doc in Psychology for the first time in Pakistan.

She has more than 60 publications to her credit in HEC and IF journals. Dr Rafia has been awarded with Pride of the Nation Award for her remarkable mental health services rendered during COVID-19.