Man sets family on fire, immolates self

LAHORE:A man doused his wife and two children with petrol and set them on fire before immolating himself in the Batapur area on Friday. Upset over a dispute with his wife, Anis, a shoemaker by profession, set his wife, Najma, daughter Anam, and a 10-year-old son on fire. Later, he also immolated himself. The injured have been admitted to Mayo Hospital.

Three arrested: Sheikhupura police arrested three brothers on the charges of assaulting a girl in December, 2020. According to the details, one Gulzar Masih along with his family was returning from Dogran Monastery after attending the wedding of his relative on 28 December, 2020, when the accused Javed, Junaid and Pervez, intercepted them, snatched Rs3,000 cash, a cell phone and raped his daughter. As per DPO Sheikhupura, the three accused were wanted in dozens of robbery and burglary cases.

murder suspects: Kahna investigation police arrested three men for killing two sisters. Accused Naeem, Mumtaz and Sajjad slit open the throats of victims Sajida and Abida. The victims had allegedly made obscene videos of their paramours Naeem and Mumtaz and blackmailed them for money, which angered the accused. On the day of the incident, the accused lured the victims to pay and strangled them along with their accomplice Sajjad. After the

murder, the accused threw the victims’ bodies into the canal and fled.

guns down: A woman was shot dead by his brother in the Sundar police area on Friday. Nazia Bibi had come to her parents' house where she got into a quarrel with her brother Sajjad. On which the accused shot at her killing her on the spot. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Worker dies: A 30-year-old labourer was killed when a roof of an under-construction house collapsed in the Samanabad area on Friday. The victim was identified as Ameer, son of Ghulam Akbar. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out the body from debris. Body was removed to morgue.

gamblers: Lahore Police registered 993 FIRs and arrested 5,245 gamblers during the year 2020. Around 1,411 gamblers were arrested by City Division, 928 by Cantt Division, 693 by Civil Lines Division, 528 by Sadar Division, 925 by Iqbal Town Division and 760 gamblers were arrested by Model Town Division police.

Youth held: Nishtar Colony investigation police arrested a youth for killing his younger brother. Accused Faizan raped his younger brother Arsalan, struck him in the head with a brick and threw him in an open drain.

Meanwhile, New Anarkali investigation police arrested accused Zeeshan, Osama, Roman, Ali Riaz and Qasim Ali for kidnapping one Aleem Yousafi. The accused abducted Aleem and demanded a ransom of Rs5 million. The accused Zeeshan and Osama released abducted Aleem after receiving a ransom of Rs2.5 million from the abductee's father.

injured: A man received burns when a fire broke out in his house in Kot Abdullah, Batapur on Friday.

The injured was admitted to hospital. The fire also broke out in a garment factory near Rohi, Manga Mandi and in a house in Gosha-e-Ahbab Colony, Thokar Niaz Baig. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spots and extinguished the fire.