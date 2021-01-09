18 more corona patients die in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 18 patients died of COVID-19 while 676 new infections were confirmed in the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.
According to daily situation report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 4,221 in Punjab, while confirmed casesof corona virus reached 143,511 in the province.
As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 14,804 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 256,587 in the province.