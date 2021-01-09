Health minister, CS inaugurate polio drive

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik inaugurated polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Civil Secretariat, here Friday.

The minister also chaired the provincial task force meeting for polio eradication at Civil Secretariat. She reviewed arrangements for polio campaign which will starts from 11th January. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (R) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad, Commissioners of Lahore and Faisalabad Division attended the meeting whereas all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link.

Usman Younis presented a detailed analysis of the previous polio campaigns. Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said more than 20 million children of below five years of age shall be administered polio drops in the current polio campaign. “We have constituted around 48,000 teams and supply of vaccine has been ensured in all districts. All teams have been provided masks and hand sanitizers and they shall be provided complete security,” she added. The five-day campaign shall continue from 11th to 15th January.

She said that training of teams was complete and drops shall be administered as per SOPs of WHO. The government was making the all-out effort to eradicate polio from Pakistan, the minister said adding the teams had learnt a great deal from the pandemic.