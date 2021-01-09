Turkish contractors, LWMC yet to resolve issue

LAHORE:No meeting of the dispute resolution committee (DRC), which was constituted to address the issues between the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and its Turkish contractors, has so far taken place.

LWMC management on 29 December, 2020 wrote letters to its both Turkish contractors that a DRC had been constituted and asked them to nominate two representatives each to discuss the matter in the light of contract/agreement.

On the other hand, the Turkish contractors claimed that after constituting DRC, the LWMC’s management didn’t receive the official response sent to them by hand as well as through courier service. A copy of letter wrote to the chairman by LWMC’s Turkish contractor was available with the scribe, which stated that prior to the end of the term of the Agreement on 31 December, 2020, through the local administration and police, the vehicles, assets, equipment, machinery and other valuables belonging to OZPAK were seized.

As per the available record, this has been done on the LWMC request. Till date, the aforesaid vehicles, assets, equipment, machinery and other valuables remain in LWMC’s custody and are being used by it.

In addition to the above, there are huge outstanding payments, deductions made in breach of the Agreement and several other payments were still not made, the letter said adding in pursuance of Article 30.1 of the Agreement and in response to LWMC’s letters and in addition to the dispute related to the vehicles, assets, equipment, machinery and other valuables belonging to OZPAK, presently in LWMC’s custody, OZPAK submitted over 20 points to be discussed in DRC.

The letter said that to be resolved issues, including receivables against the invoice(s) under the Agreement for the period commencing from March 2019 through December 2020, mark-up at KIBOR plus 3%, to be computed at the time of realisation of payment against invoice(s) for the period commencing from March 2019 through December 2020, amount payable against manual sweeping, amount payable towards management costs, mark-up at KIBOR plus 3%, to be computed at the time of realisation of payment of amounts payable against manual sweeping and management costs, pickup costs deducted by LWMC, reimbursement of rental amounts paid by OZPAK for the workshops maintained at Saggian & Valencia (Lahore), amount payable on account of guaranteed tonnage, amount payable with respect to door-to-door collection and amount payable against stocks as on 21 December, 2020.

Other disputed issues included amount payable against other fixed assets as on 21 December, 2020, amount payable against invoices related to the labour, amount receivable on account of toll taxes/charges paid by OZPAK for the movement of its vehicles/machinery in Zone-II of the Lahore City, amount payable for additional works done during special days, including Eidul Azha, Ramazan, post-election days, public holidays etc.), over several years, reimbursement of property tax paid by OZPAK against the workshop at Sikandaria (Lahore),reimbursement of gratuities paid by OZPAK on account of immediate employment termination of its employees, fair market value of the vehicles seized by LWMC as at 21 December, 2020, amount deducted as penalties, during the term of the Agreement in breach, deductions other than penalties, during the term of the Agreement, reimbursement of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) water hydrant bills paid by OZPAK and return/discharge of performance guarantee.

LWMC chairman while talking with the scribe said that the company would pay all its legal and contractual obligations. He said four extensions were already given without getting new surety bonds and guarantees. He added a number of audit objections highlighted in forensic audit also needed to be cleared.

He further said that the company had passed through the initial hard time and now things were coming to normal. He added that strict internal accountability process was also initiated and all those within the company who “obliged” Turkish contractors against the contract/agreement would face the music.

Afzal Shah, a senior official of OZPAK said that his company sent letters both to the LWMC chairman and CEO on 4 January, 2021 through courier service but they were returned as the LWMC refused to receive them. He said on 8 January, 2021, he again sent letters to both officers through courier but they were not received.

Answering a question about the audit objections, he said the Turkish companies had nothing to do with forensic audit of LWMC because it was the responsibility of LWMC to submit timely answers to audit objections, which they didn’t do.

He alleged that LWMC was purposely using delaying tactics in holding the DRC. He warned to approach other forums in case LWMC continued this attitude.