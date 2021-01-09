Woman commits suicide in Jauhar

A woman allegedly committed suicide in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday. Police reached the property after the family informed them and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 20-year-old Zainab, wife of Javed. Police said that her in-laws claimed that she ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. An investigation is under way.

Boy drowns

A minor boy drowned to death in the underground water tank at his house in Lasbela. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as seven-year-old Hammad, son of Imran. The family of the boy told police that he fell into the tank when he was playing near it. No case has been registered as police said it was an accidental death.