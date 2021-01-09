1,005 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Sindh as another nine die

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in Sindh to 3,679. In the meantime, 855 patients remained under treatment at various health facilities, of whom the condition of 770 patients was stated to be serious and 78 of them are on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the province.

He said a total of 1,005 new Covid-19 cases emerged between Thursday and Friday after 12,904 tests were conducted. With another nine deaths, the fatality rate of Covid-19 in the province stood at 1.6 per cent, he added.

The CM explained that the emergence of 1,005 new cases against the testing of 12,904 samples constituted a 7.8 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,459,469 tests had been conducted, against which 224,004 cases were diagnosed, of whom 90.4 per cent or 202,570 patients had recovered, including 536 during last 24 hours.

He said that currently 17,755 people were battling Covid-19 in the province, of whom 16,889 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 855 at different hospitals.

Of the 1,005 new cases, 733 were detected from Karachi, including 332 from District South, 282 from District East, 74 from District Central, 24 from District Malir, 15 from District West and six from District Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 51 cases, Kashmore 21, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur 15 each, Jamshoro 11, Kambar-Shahdadkot 10, Jacobabad nine, Larkana and Sukkur eight each, Khairpur, Sujawal and Ghotki seven each, Tando Mohammad Khan six, Mirpurkhas three, Badin two, and Sanghar and Thatta had one new case each.